Davenport is expected to sign with the Giants after Tuesday's workout, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Davenport started 32 of the 60 games he suited up for across the first five years of his career between the Texans, Dolphins and Colts. The journeyman failed to make a roster in 2022 and is looking to make a comeback in the Big Apple. With the Giants looking for more competition and depth at tackle, Davenport will now get an opportunity.