Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Fields led the Bears' offense to a big performance with both his arm and legs. He found Darnell Mooney for several big gains in the first half and connected with Cole Kmet for 26 yards midway through the second quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a field goal. With both a passing and rushing score, Fields managed only his second multi-touchdown performance of the season. Most importantly from a fantasy perspective, Fields remained aggressive on both designed runs and scrambles and has now tallied at least 50 yards on the ground in three of his last four contests. After a slow start to the season, Fields has become the focal point of Chicago's offense in recent weeks.