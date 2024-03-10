Byard and the Bears agreed Sunday on a two-year, $15 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In Chicago, Byard should settle in as the team's starting free safety as a replacement for Eddie Jackson, whom the Bears released in February. Between stops with the Titans and Eagles last season, Byard recorded a career-high 122 tackles in 16 games, but the historically ball-hawking defensive back recorded just two turnovers (one interception, one fumble recovery). Heading into his age-31 season in 2024, Byard's best years are most likely behind him, but his addition should still help bolster a Bears secondary that was often leaky in 2023.