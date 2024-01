Byard had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Byard joined Nicholas Morrow and Reed Blankenship as the three Eagles defenders who finished Sunday's game with double-digit tackles. Byard has played every single defensive snap since being traded to the Eagles on Oct. 23. In that span, he has 66 tackles (43 solo), three passes defended and one interception over nine games.