Philadelphia plans to release Byard in a move that frees up over $13 million in cap space, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Byard joined the Eagles midway through the 2023 season via trade from the Titans, and he recorded a total career-high 122 tackles between the two teams. The veteran safety is still playing at an excellent level, but the cap savings made possible by his release for Philadelphia makes the move a no-brainer for the team. Byard should have no issue finding a starting role elsewhere in the league.