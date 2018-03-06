Fuller is receiving a transition tag from the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The transition tag allows Chicago to match any offer sheets Fuller might receive, but unlike with the franchise tag there won't be any draft compensation if the Bears decline to match offers. At $12.97 million, the transition tag is about $2 million cheaper than the franchise tag for cornerbacks. The lack of potential draft compensation means Fuller surely will receive outside offers, unless he signs a long-term agreement with the Bears before free agency opens March 14. With the 2014 first-round pick coming off an impressive 2017 season in which he tied for third in the league with 22 passes defensed, the Bears presumably hope to sign him for the long haul.