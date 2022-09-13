Baltimore placed Fuller (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
A move to the injured reserve list was a forgone conclusion after it was found Fuller had torn his ACL on Sunday at the Jets. With Fuller out and Marcus Peters (ACL) still working back from an ACL tear of his own, the Ravens could be hard-pressed to match up with opposing receivers in the coming weeks. For now, rookie fourth-rounders Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams might be Baltimore's best options at corner behind Marlon Humphrey.