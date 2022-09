Fuller tore his ACL during Baltimore's 24-9 victory at the Jets Sunday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Fuller had played 16 games in seven of the last eight seasons, but his 2022 season is now unfortunately, abruptly over. With five-time All-Pro Marcus Peters having already missed Week 1 recovering from an ACL tear of his own, Baltimore's secondary is once again perilously thin. 2022 fourth-rounders Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams should see more work in Fuller's absence.