The Bears signed Edwards (suspension) to a three-year, $11.55 million contract Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edwards managed a career-high four sacks during his inaugural season with the Bears last year, in addition to 17 tackles (11 solo) and one pass breakup. The 27-year-old's success as a rotational player in Chicago's scheme should allow him to continue making the most of his opportunities, but as long as he lacks a full-time role he'll be off the fantasy radar in most IDP formats. Edwards is still facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substance.