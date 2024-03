Edwards is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

In 15 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2023, Edwards recorded 21 tackles and two sacks. Per Wilson, the 30-year-old is viewed as a strong fit in the Texans' 4-3 defensive scheme, with Edwards' ability to play all over the defensive line an asset to a unit that also currently includes Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson, Denico Autry, Khalil Davis, Tim Settle and Folorunso Fatukasi.