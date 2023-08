Edwards is projected to start at defensive end for the Seahawks this season, Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Edwards has been taking starting reps during training camp next to nose tackle Jarran Reed and opposite defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (toe). Last season with the Titans, Edwards recorded 17 tackles (12 solo), three sacks and a pass breakup. The 2016 second-round pick hasn't posted more than 20 tackles since 2017.