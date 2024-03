Edwards (knee) had a visit with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards missed the final game of the 2023 season due to a knee injury. His visit in Houston indicates he has put that injury behind him. The journeyman recorded 21 tackles (15 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 15 games for Seattle last season. He is now looking for a new opportunity.