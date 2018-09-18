Trubisky completed 25 of 34 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night's 24-17 win over the Seahawks. He also rushed five times for 24 yards.

Trubisky got off to another strong start, throwing a touchdown via a shuffle pass on Chicago's first offensive drive. After that, the second-year pro tossed a pair of picks prior to halftime, but responded with a 10-yard touchdown while rolling to his weaker left side during the fourth quarter. Thanks to that score, Trubisky finally put together his first multi-touchdown performance through the air. Although he'll be disappointed by his two turnovers, the 24-year-old did enough to get the Bears their first victory of this season.