Trubisky (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Ravens, but will be available as an emergency option, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.
Trubisky will only see the field if both Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett happen to get knocked out of the game. The veteran signal caller started for a three-week stretch before getting demoted the previous two games.
More News
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Serving as No. 2 QB this week•
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Demoted from starting role•
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Benched late against Colts•
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Another start awaits•
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Largely ineffective in start•
-
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Confirmed for Week 14 start•