The Bills signed Trubisky on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers released Trubisky last month after a failed two-year run with the team where the 29-year-old went 2-5 as a starter and was benched multiple times in favor of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Trubisky spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen's backup with the Bills and will head back to a familiar spot where he'll replace Kyle Allen as Buffalo's QB2.