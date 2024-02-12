The Steelers cut Trubisky on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Among his five appearances during the 2023 season, Trubisky earned two starts and overall completed 67 of 107 passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 16 times for 54 yards and two more scores. Both Kenny Pickett early and Mason Rudolph late in the campaign played over Trubisky when they were healthy, and with the decision to move on from the latter, he'll get a head start on his next destination.