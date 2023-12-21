Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Thursday that Trubisky will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mason Rudolph for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kenny Pickett will remain out for a third game in a row while recovering from tightrope surgery on his right ankle, but Trubisky will be bumped down to second on the depth chart in favor of Rudolph after starting the prior two contests. Trubisky went 0-2 during his brief run as a starter, completing 38 of 58 pass attempts for 359 yards (6.2 YPA), two touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 31 yards and two scores on 10 carries. The Steelers benched Trubisky late in this past Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts and turned to Rudolph, who will now get his first start since the 2021 season. Pickett was a limited participant in practice Tuesday through Thursday and could be ready to return to the lineup Week 17 versus the Seahawks, so Trubisky may find himself as a healthy inactive for that contest as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback.