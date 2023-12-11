Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Monday that Trubisky will make a second consecutive start Saturday in Indianapolis while Kenny Pickett continues his recovery from ankle surgery, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Pickett set to be inactive for the second week in a row, Mason Rudolph will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trubisky, who could have a shorter leash in Week 15 after turning in a listless showing against the 3-10 Patriots in this past Thursday's 21-18 loss. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception and added 30 yards and a score on eight carries, and he was spared another interception in the first half when a Patriots defender was called for pass interference. Trubisky profiles as a lower-end fantasy option for Week 15, though the rushing ability that he displayed this past Thursday and during his time with the Bears could give him some appeal in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot.