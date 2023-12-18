Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pittsburgh plans to start Mason Rudolph over Trubisky against the Bengals on Saturday, ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin added that Kenny Pickett (ankle) will reclaim the starting role whenever he's healthy enough to do so, which could be as soon as Saturday's game. Trubisky entered in relief of Pickett in Week 13, then started the next two games, all of which the Steelers lost. He'll presumably drop to third on the quarterback depth chart once Pickett's healthy, but Trubisky could remain in a backup role behind Rudolph against the Bengals if Pickett doesn't gain clearance to play.