The Bears acquired Sweat from the Commanders on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though they don't fit the mold of a typical "buyer" at the trade deadline, the 2-6 Bears had a clear need for pass-rushing help, as the team ranks dead last in the NFL with 10 sacks through the first eight weeks of the season. Sweat provides Chicago with a real threat on the edge, and though he's in the final year of his rookie deal, a strong finish to the 2023 campaign could prompt the Bears to use their franchise tag on him this offseason and/or sign him to a long-term deal. Sweat had recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through the Commanders' first eight games, putting him on pace to set career highs in all three categories.