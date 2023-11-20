Sweat notched a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Sweat has seen a significant decrease in his tackle totals since leaving Washington after Week 8. While with the Commanders, the veteran had at least five stops in three of his last four games. With his new team, he has a total of five tackles over three games. Unless his role in the run game improves, he'll be a sack-dependent IDP.