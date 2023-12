Sweat tallied 2.5 sacks and nine tackles in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Sweat has been an outstanding producer since joining the Bears in mid-season, and he has six sacks over the last four games. Outside of the sacks, he has 15 tackles over the last two games, which is his best two-game stretch of the season. He is currently one of the top IDPs at defensive end, and with upcoming matchups against. the Cardinals and Falcons, Sweat's hot streak could continue.