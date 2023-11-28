Sweat tallied four tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday.

Sweat has made an immediate impact with the Bears with 2.5 sacks over the last two games, and he now has nine sacks on the season. However, his tackle totals are lower than when Sweat was with Washington. In his current situation, he's a sack-dependent IDP.