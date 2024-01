Sweat recorded three tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Sweat was sent from Washington to Chicago in a mid-season trade, and he was a dominant pass rusher the entire season. The fifth-year player posted career highs with 57 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He also added a pair of forced fumbles. After acquiring Sweat, the Bears signed him through 2027, and he should remain an excellent IDP in the emerging Chicago defense.