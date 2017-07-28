Head coach John Fox said that McPhee had a cleanup procedure on the knee he had repaired in the offseason, but there's no timetable for his return, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

McPhee can be a difference-maker when healthy, but since joining the Bears, he's struggled to stay on the field consistently. Until more details emerge about his timeline, he should be avoided in IDP drafts.

