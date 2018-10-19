Bears' Prince Amukamara: Practices Friday
Amukamara (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Amukamara aggravated a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but appears to have put the issue behind him. The starting cornerback seems to be trending towards suiting up for Chicago's game against the Patriots in Week 7.
More News
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Day-to-day with hamstring injury•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...