site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-roquan-smith-active-against-texans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Roquan Smith: Active against Texans
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2022
at
11:45 am ET
•
1 min read
Smith (hip) is active Week 3 against the Texans.
Smith may not have seen the practice field all week, but that won't the fifth-year linebacker from taking the field. With totals of nine and 11 tackles through the first two weeks of the season, Smith continues to establish himself as an upper-tier IDP option.
More News
7H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read