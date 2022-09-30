Smith (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Friday and will play Sunday at the Giants, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Smith has played 100 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps through three games this season, and that doesn't figure to change much in Week 4 when the Bears take on a run-heavy Giants team. The do-it-all linebacker remains a top IDP option, and watching him meet Saquon Barkley between the tackles figures to be a more entertaining plot point in an otherwise lackluster matchup.