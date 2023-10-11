Johnson remains in concussion protocol Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Johnson left last Thursday's win over Washington due to a concussion, and he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol nearly a week later. The rookie running back is fighting an uphill battle to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, and the Bears will likely be without Khalil Herbert (ankle) as well, so D'Onta Foreman could be in line to lead Chicago's backfield after being a healthy inactive for the team's last four games.