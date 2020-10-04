site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Not playing as expected
McManis (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
McManis never appeared likely to play this week after sitting out practice, and he officially won't be suiting up. Deon Bush and Deandre Houston-Carson will serve as Chicago's reserve safeties Week 4.
