Gabriel was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a concussion.

Gabriel previously missed two games this season with a head injury, so he'll be hard-pressed to get through the concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game at Detroit and potentially beyond that point. During the aforementioned pair of DNPs, Javon Wims filled in for Gabriel, reeling in four of six passes for 56 yards in that span.

