Gabriel (foot) caught his only target for a 10-yard reception during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

It was originally thought that Gabriel wouldn't return until the regular season began, but the speedy wideout progressed quickly through his rehab process. The coaching staff clearly wasn't ready to push it, limiting Gabriel to just a few snaps before he called it a day. Regardless of his impact on the game, Gabriel's availability bodes well for the offense with the regular season drawing near, as his ability to stretch opposing defenses can open things up for his teammates.