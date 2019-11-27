Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Ruled out for Thanksgiving
Gabriel (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Lions.
Gabriel sustained a concussion during Week 12's win over the Giants, and he'll miss Thursday's divisional tilt as a result. In his absence, expect Javon Wims to see increased opportunities behind Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. Gabriel will need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field.
