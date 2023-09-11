Edmunds tallied eight stops in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.
In a game the Packers were predictably running the ball often in the second half of a blowout, Edmunds had plenty of tackle opportunities. Last season when Edmunds was with the Bengals, he was a high-floor IDP, and it's likely he retains similar value this season.
