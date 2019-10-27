Burton caught one pass for 16 yard in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Aside from his only reception, Burton was targeted in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was uncatchable. He's yet to surpass 20 yards in a game this season, and his lack of upside makes him an uninspiring fantasy option.

