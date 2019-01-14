General manager Ryan Pace said an MRI revealed that Burton (groin) is dealing with a "significant" injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Burton popped up on the injury report just days before Chicago's wild-card meeting with Philadelphia and was ultimately inactive for the playoff defeat. The specifics of his injury remain behind closed doors, so it's hard to put a firm timeline for when Burton may be ready to run around again. At this point, it's far from certain that he'll be healthy in time for the start of OTAs in late April or early May.