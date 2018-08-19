Bears' Trey Burton: Reaches paydirt Saturday
Burton caught four passes for 45 yards and a score during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.
Burton was much more involved than he was last week, frequently lining up in the slot and ultimately drawing the most looks from starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky amongst all Bears pass catchers. This is something we might need to get used to as Trubisky continues his development within an offense devoid of many other established receiving options outside of offseason prize Allen Robinson. Burton will look to build upon his impressive performance during Chicago's third preseason game next Saturday against the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...