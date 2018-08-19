Burton caught four passes for 45 yards and a score during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.

Burton was much more involved than he was last week, frequently lining up in the slot and ultimately drawing the most looks from starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky amongst all Bears pass catchers. This is something we might need to get used to as Trubisky continues his development within an offense devoid of many other established receiving options outside of offseason prize Allen Robinson. Burton will look to build upon his impressive performance during Chicago's third preseason game next Saturday against the Chiefs.