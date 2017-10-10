Play

Young (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This doesn't come as much of surprise, as it was expected that Young would need season-ending surgery. With Young out, Pernell McPhee is expected to take on his workload at outside linebacker and the open roster spot will allow Danny Trevathan to return from his one-game suspension.

