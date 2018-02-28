The Bears released Young (triceps) on Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Young, who is set to turn 33 years old in September, is the second veteran outside linebacker the Bears have released this week, after Pernell McPhee (shoulder) was handed his walking papers Monday. With no fewer than 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons in Chicago upon joining the team in 2014, Young was one of the top pass-rushing threats on the roster, but carried significant health concerns after having suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in 2015 and requiring season-ending surgery in October to address a torn triceps. Expect the Bears to make bolstering their outside-linebacker group a top priority in the offseason.