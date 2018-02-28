Willie Young: Cut by Chicago
The Bears released Young (triceps) on Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Young, who is set to turn 33 years old in September, is the second veteran outside linebacker the Bears have released this week, after Pernell McPhee (shoulder) was handed his walking papers Monday. With no fewer than 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons in Chicago upon joining the team in 2014, Young was one of the top pass-rushing threats on the roster, but carried significant health concerns after having suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in 2015 and requiring season-ending surgery in October to address a torn triceps. Expect the Bears to make bolstering their outside-linebacker group a top priority in the offseason.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....