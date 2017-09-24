Bears' Willie Young: Posts another sack in Sunday win
Young tallied two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.
Young continued his excellent start to the season by collecting one of the three sacks that Chicago was able to rack up against the talented offensive line of the Steelers. Although he doesn't post many tackles, he's collected a sack in each of his last two games, and that ability to get to the passer makes him a useful IDP option.
More News
-
Bears' Willie Young: Registers sack in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Records sack in third preseason game•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Misses second consecutive practice Friday•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Leaves practice early Thursday•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...