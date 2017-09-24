Play

Young tallied two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Young continued his excellent start to the season by collecting one of the three sacks that Chicago was able to rack up against the talented offensive line of the Steelers. Although he doesn't post many tackles, he's collected a sack in each of his last two games, and that ability to get to the passer makes him a useful IDP option.

