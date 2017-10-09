Bears' Willie Young: Will sit Monday
Young (triceps) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Vikings.
Young was listed as doubtful so this was expected, especially since he reportedly has a torn triceps and is lost for the season, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. Pernell McPhee is likely to receive much of the workload at outside linebacker in his absence.
