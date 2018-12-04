Tate will likely be active for the remainder of the Bengals' games this season, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Following the Bengals' loss to Denver on Sunday, the team placed star wide reciever A.J. Green (toe) on injured reserve. The rookie Tate was inactive Sunday, but saw seven targets in Week 12 against the Browns when he was active. With Green out for the season, Tate could assume a role in the Bengals' offense.