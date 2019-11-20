Play

Tate (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tate sustained a concussion and a cervical strain during Week 11's loss to the Raiders. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries, including meeting with an independent neurologist, before taking the field. With A.J. Green (ankle) also not practicing, it's possible that the Bengals will be forced to rely on Alex Erickson, Stanley Morgan and Damion Willis behind top wideout Tyler Boyd during Sunday's tilt against the Steelers.

