Allen completed all three of his pass attempts for 22 yards in his lone appearance of the 2022 season, which came Week 9 in a 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Allen's limited action reflected both Joe Burrow's relative health as well as the fact that the Bengals weren't often on the good or bad end of a blowout during the season. The 30-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring, but Burrow has expressed hope that the Bengals will bring back Allen as his backup in 2023.