Allen signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Allen started five games last season after Joe Burrow tore his ACL in Week 11. The 28-year-old Allen struggled but was serviceable, completing 63 percent of his passes for 925 yards (6.5 YPA), five touchdowns and four interceptions. Burrow has said he thinks that he'll be ready for Week 1. However, there's still a long road to recovery ahead. Allen would likely start under center if Burrow needs additional time.