Wilson (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson has been cleared to return to practice after having missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign to this point while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 9 of the 2021 season. The safety will now have 21 days to either be activated by the team or remain on the PUP list for the rest of the year. Over nine games in 2021, Wilson recorded six tackles while operating mostly as a special teams option.