Wilson (knee) had a tryout with the Colts on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from an ACL tear suffered in Week 9 of the 2021 campaign. His tryout with the Colts indicates he is fianlly back to full health and ready to find a new opportunity. The strong safety will look to make an impression as both a depth safety and kick returner on special-teams.