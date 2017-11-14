Hill signed with the Bengals on Tuesday.

Hill spent one game with the Falcons active roster earlier this season before being demoted to the practice squad. He'll now head to Cincinnati after Jeremy Hill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this past weekend. Hill, Brian that is, should play a reserve role on the Bengals offense behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, at least until he gets a better understanding of his new team's playbook.

