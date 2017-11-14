Bengals' Brian Hill: Joins Bengals
Hill signed with the Bengals on Tuesday.
Hill spent one game with the Falcons active roster earlier this season before being demoted to the practice squad. He'll now head to Cincinnati after Jeremy Hill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this past weekend. Hill, Brian that is, should play a reserve role on the Bengals offense behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, at least until he gets a better understanding of his new team's playbook.
More News
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...