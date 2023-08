The 49ers released Hill on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hill was sitting at No. 6 on the 49ers' running back depth chart, which makes this move relatively unsurprising. The 27-year-old has primarily played in Atlanta across the first four years of his career, but he was looking for a fresh start in San Francisco. It remains to be seen if the team plans on offering him a role on their practice squad.