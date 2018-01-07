Bengals' Brian Hill: Limited to special teams in finale
Hill was on the field for 28 snaps in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens, but did not have a carry nor a target in the passing game.
The fifth-round rookie out of Wyoming finishes the season with 11 carries for 37 yards, along with two catches for 36 yards. He'll most likely remain the Bengals' third-string running back next season behind Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard, with Jeremy Hill likely departing via free agency.
More News
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Likely to dress as No. 3 back•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Likely top backup Sunday•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Token action in Week 15 loss•
-
Bengals' Brian Hill: Gets first NFL carries•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...