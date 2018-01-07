Hill was on the field for 28 snaps in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens, but did not have a carry nor a target in the passing game.

The fifth-round rookie out of Wyoming finishes the season with 11 carries for 37 yards, along with two catches for 36 yards. He'll most likely remain the Bengals' third-string running back next season behind Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard, with Jeremy Hill likely departing via free agency.